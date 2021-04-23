Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 4,270 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after acquiring an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

