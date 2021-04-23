Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,108,000 after buying an additional 302,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after buying an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average of $174.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

