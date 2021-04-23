Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWO. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$36.50 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$36.00 target price (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CSFB boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.80.

GWO opened at C$35.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The company has a market cap of C$32.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.05. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$35.30.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon bought 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$958,659.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

