Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.92. 11,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 920,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 161,783 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 730.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 164,843 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

