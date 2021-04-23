Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.92. 11,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 920,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 161,783 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 730.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 164,843 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.
Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
