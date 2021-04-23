Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Down 2.9%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.93 and last traded at $44.54. 25,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,139,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Groupon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,178 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Groupon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,186 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

