Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Sunday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Dividend History for Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit