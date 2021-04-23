Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Sunday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

