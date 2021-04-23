Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.43. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after buying an additional 29,529 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.82 per share, with a total value of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,222 shares of company stock valued at $493,216. 29.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

