Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 1,900 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 434,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,660,646. The firm has a market cap of $235.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

