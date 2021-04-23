Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 3,530 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 809.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $619.55. 42,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.60.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

