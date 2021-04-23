Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1,862.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after buying an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $2,691,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.71 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

