Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 590 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $7.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $494.62. 1,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $200.36 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.