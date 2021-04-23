Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 380 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

NYSE AJG traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $137.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $137.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average is $119.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

