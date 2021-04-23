Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 996 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $374,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average of $145.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.