Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Gentherm makes up approximately 1.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Gentherm worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 102.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. 2,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $59,696.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

