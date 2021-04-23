Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 682.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Magnite were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Magnite by 12,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,176 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,138,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 465,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,172.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $415,441.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,734.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,207 shares of company stock worth $18,465,834 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Shares of MGNI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,804. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

