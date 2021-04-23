Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 1,180 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.41. 76,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,101. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

