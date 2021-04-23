GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.08

Shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as high as $7.10. GWG shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 37,007 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $223.39 million, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of -0.14.

Get GWG alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GWG by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in GWG by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GWG by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.