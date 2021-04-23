Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Downgraded to Market Perform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities downgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $67.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.51. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $59,775,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 69,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

