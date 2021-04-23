Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Trading 4% Higher

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.54 and last traded at $69.35. Approximately 3,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 549,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAE shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Haemonetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.51. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 39.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

