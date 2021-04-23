Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.31. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. 304,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,890,862. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 152.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

