Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.31. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. 304,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,890,862. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 152.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit