Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: retirement calculator

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit