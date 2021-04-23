Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

