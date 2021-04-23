Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

