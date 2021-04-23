Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HLAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €93.75 ($110.29).

Shares of HLAG traded down €1.00 ($1.18) on Thursday, hitting €147.40 ($173.41). 33,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a one year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion and a PE ratio of 27.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €134.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

