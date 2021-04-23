Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 100 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,932,255 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRL opened at $327.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.80. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $331.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

