Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 240 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 26,589 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $2,057,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

NYSE:DAL opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.