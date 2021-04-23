Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HBRIY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 1,125,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,176. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.75.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harbour Energy (HBRIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.