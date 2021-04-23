Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,139,469 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 221,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.32% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $33,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

HMY opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

