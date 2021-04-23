Harvest Finance Price Reaches $203.66 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $203.66 or 0.00408654 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $109.23 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00012644 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002286 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004130 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.