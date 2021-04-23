Haywood Securities Boosts CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$12.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.96.

Shares of CWX stock opened at C$9.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$758.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

