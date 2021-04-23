HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Purchases $324,188.48 in Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 92,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $324,188.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.36.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $251.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HC2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HC2 by 648.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

