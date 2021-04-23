HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare updated its FY21 guidance to $13.30-$14.30 EPS.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $201.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $205.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.83.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.