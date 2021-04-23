HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $232.00 at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.26.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $201.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $205.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.41 and a 200 day moving average of $164.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

