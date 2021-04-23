Head to Head Analysis: STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) vs. Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 144.25%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Biostage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $31.59 million 1.86 -$3.79 million ($0.11) -15.82 Biostage N/A N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -17.68% -16.33% -9.57% Biostage N/A -547.84% -268.41%

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Biostage on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

