Head to Head Comparison: Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) vs. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 1.86 $1.24 million N/A N/A Old National Bancorp $929.70 million 3.33 $238.21 million $1.45 12.88

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.87%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Old National Bancorp 22.51% 7.99% 1.07%

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Community Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

