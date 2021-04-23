Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Shares of HCSG opened at $31.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

