Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Heineken from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. Heineken has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $58.96.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

