Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) versus Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Financial Survey

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Sonova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87% Sonova N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Helius Medical Technologies and Sonova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sonova 0 6 3 0 2.33

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.61%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Sonova.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Sonova shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonova has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Sonova’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 26.88 -$9.78 million ($12.94) -1.35 Sonova $2.96 billion 6.38 $489.96 million $1.49 39.33

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sonova beats Helius Medical Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSantÃ©, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands. Sonova Holding AG sells its products through wholesale companies and independent distributors; and provides professional audiological care services through a network of approximately 3,500 stores and clinics. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in StÃ¤fa, Switzerland.

