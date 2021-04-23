Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 234,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Gogo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.