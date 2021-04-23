Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after buying an additional 205,342 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,220,000 after purchasing an additional 232,291 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after purchasing an additional 584,810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 127,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

