Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PFSI opened at $58.11 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at $473,710,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 321,429 shares worth $19,869,788. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

