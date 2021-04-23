Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $735.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

