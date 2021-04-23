Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HESAY. Societe Generale raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,138. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

