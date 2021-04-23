Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $126.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

