Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $40.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HXL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. 740,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

