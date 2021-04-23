Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,700. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Analyst Recommendations for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit