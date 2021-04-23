Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,700. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

