Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $129.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.42.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $277,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

