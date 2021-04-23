Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 7.7%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.84. 3,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,130,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several research firms recently commented on HIMS. Truist began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

