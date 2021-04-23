HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.67

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $20.50. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 831 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $97.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.90%.

In related news, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of HMN Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $180,382.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 11,494 shares of company stock valued at $233,009 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in HMN Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HMN Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

