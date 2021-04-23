HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.67

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $20.50. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 831 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $97.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.90%.

In related news, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of HMN Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $180,382.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,494 shares of company stock valued at $233,009 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in HMN Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HMN Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit