HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado Sells 4,000 Shares

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HNI stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.83 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in HNI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HNI by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.