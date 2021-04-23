Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives GBX 205 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 205 ($2.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £477,000 ($623,203.55).

HOC stock opened at GBX 197.70 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 95.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 127 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?

Analyst Recommendations for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit