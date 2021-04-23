Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives GBX 205 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 205 ($2.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £477,000 ($623,203.55).

HOC stock opened at GBX 197.70 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 95.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 127 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

